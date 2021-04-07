Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.94

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and traded as low as $22.32. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 40,402 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Asahi Kasei from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

