Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Asiamet Resources (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in exploring and developing mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan; and 80% interest in the Beutong project covering 100 square kilometers located in Aceh, Sumatra.

