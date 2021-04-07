Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jayne Cottam Buys 207 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($197.43).

On Friday, March 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 198 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total value of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam bought 201 shares of Assura stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

Shares of AGR remained flat at $GBX 73.30 ($0.96) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,897,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,713. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 87.50 ($1.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Assura presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

