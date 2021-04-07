Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $145.06

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.06 and last traded at $145.06, with a volume of 4351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist increased their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

