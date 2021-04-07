Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.29

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and traded as low as $15.07. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 59,841 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Astellas Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

