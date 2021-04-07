AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 9,000 by Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,850 ($115.63) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

AstraZeneca stock traded down GBX 84 ($1.10) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,099 ($92.75). The company had a trading volume of 1,940,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,258. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,123.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,716.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £93.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

