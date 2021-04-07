ATC Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $231,502.05 and approximately $5.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.36 or 0.00390691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005250 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

