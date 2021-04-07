Atheios (ATH) Market Capitalization Tops $88,779.48

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Atheios has a market cap of $88,779.48 and approximately $27.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Atheios has traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,459.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,992.98 or 0.03529911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.52 or 0.00392348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.96 or 0.01113992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.54 or 0.00452614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.57 or 0.00431403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00033254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.00308373 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,667,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,296,517 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.