Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Atheios has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $88,641.98 and approximately $90.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,454.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,978.10 or 0.03503889 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00390940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.96 or 0.01101705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.93 or 0.00462189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.11 or 0.00425310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00301454 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,646,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,278,807 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

