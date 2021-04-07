Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Kim Campbell Acquires 8,250 Shares

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Director Kim Campbell acquired 8,250 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $36,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,465. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Athenex stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Athenex alerts:

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Equities analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATNX. Truist cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Athenex by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athenex by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.