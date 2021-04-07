Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Shares of ATCO stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Atlas from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

