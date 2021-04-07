Atlas Protocol (ATP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.29 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00070714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00278128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.00764776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,236.51 or 1.00103671 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

