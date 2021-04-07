ATN Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One ATN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. ATN has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $257,816.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATN Token Profile

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

