Atos (AEXAY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atos (OTCMKTS: AEXAY) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/1/2021 – Atos was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/19/2021 – Atos had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2021 – Atos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/9/2021 – Atos is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AEXAY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. Atos SE has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

