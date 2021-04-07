AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 621,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

