AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Shares of T opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

