AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,736 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 935,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. The firm has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

