AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. 516,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

