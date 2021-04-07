Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. Auctus has a total market cap of $16.71 million and approximately $18,775.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00056447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021282 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.00628678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,666,660 coins. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.