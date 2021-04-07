Audius (AUDIO) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. Audius has a total market cap of $272.49 million and approximately $47.88 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00055899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00022188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $360.34 or 0.00634018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00080094 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

