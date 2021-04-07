Audius Price Down 21.6% Over Last Week (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $285.78 million and $71.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00004190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00056692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $360.14 or 0.00633629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00080482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

AUDIO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

