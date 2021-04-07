Auto Price Down 22.5% This Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Auto has a total market cap of $52.34 million and $11.15 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,585.04 or 0.06316469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Auto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00056592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021102 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $360.86 or 0.00635806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00080259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About Auto

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.