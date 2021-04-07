Autonio (NIOX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC on major exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $32.41 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00252106 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00803754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,329.10 or 0.99110561 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,425,170 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

