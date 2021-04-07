Autonio (NIOX) Trading 7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Autonio has traded down 7% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and $1.22 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00071385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00273838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.38 or 0.00797673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,245.18 or 1.00717791 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00017367 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,448,888 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.