AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 56.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after acquiring an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $10.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,420.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,277.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,199.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $874.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,446.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,383.04.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total value of $3,644,949.60. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,477 shares of company stock valued at $38,615,664. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

