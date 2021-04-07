Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $774,791.82 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $774,791.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,012.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ross Tennenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,579 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $222,417.94.

On Thursday, March 18th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 13,094 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $1,788,247.58.

On Thursday, February 4th, Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. The stock had a trading volume of 722,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,382. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.72 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $155.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

