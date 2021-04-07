AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $549.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to announce sales of $549.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $540.20 million and the highest is $553.89 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $601.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.40 and its 200 day moving average is $165.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

