Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Sets New 12-Month High at $192.91

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $192.91 and last traded at $190.60, with a volume of 323210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.82.

The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 695,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Company Profile (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

