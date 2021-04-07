Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 19,791 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.18.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.6563 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.