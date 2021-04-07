Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.65

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.45. Avinger shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 2,531,139 shares.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 234.16% and a negative net margin of 226.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,925 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Avinger at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

