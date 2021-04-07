Axe Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $98,750.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.00808615 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

