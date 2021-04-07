AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young Sells 40,000 Shares

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00.

Shares of AXTI traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 22,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,543. The stock has a market cap of $490.31 million, a PE ratio of -401.20 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AXT by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $78,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in AXT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AXT in the third quarter worth $113,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial raised their target price on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

