Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $10.40 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $237,053.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00071294 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00268690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00766690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,419.54 or 1.00266011 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00016338 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 9,835,714 coins and its circulating supply is 9,771,181 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.