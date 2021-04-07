B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,367,256 shares of company stock worth $2,051,611,966. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

