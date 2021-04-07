B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $150,865,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after buying an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NVR by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management increased its position in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% in the 4th quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of NVR by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,005,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,837.78 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,660.00 and a 52-week high of $4,849.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,626.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,303.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,977.20.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.