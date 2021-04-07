B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 191,600 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Mattel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 541,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mattel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 36,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mattel by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 100,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 20,531 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,072.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

