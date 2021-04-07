B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 35,335 SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.07% of SYNNEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SYNNEX by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SNX. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,368 shares of company stock worth $1,377,215 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $120.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $121.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.