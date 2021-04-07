B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $2.70 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in The Clorox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Clorox by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $194.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.34. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.