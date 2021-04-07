B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $3.54 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.93.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.