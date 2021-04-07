B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 338.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,371,000 after buying an additional 1,192,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,936,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,526,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 965,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after buying an additional 816,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $77.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.20%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

