B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,720 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,526 shares of company stock valued at $85,031,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $254.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.31 and its 200-day moving average is $234.79. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.56 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

