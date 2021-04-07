B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. State Street Co. has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

