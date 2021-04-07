B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.65.

NYSE FLT opened at $279.12 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $292.70. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

