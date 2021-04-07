B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 65,899 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 65,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $318,088,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,655,000 after buying an additional 2,413,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,193,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,720,000 after buying an additional 2,158,209 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

