B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.66 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.02. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

