B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes $2.85 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.41.

NYSE:HLT opened at $126.66 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $128.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.