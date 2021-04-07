B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,882 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $49,553,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after buying an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE:EXP opened at $137.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $139.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $801,460.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,908,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,186 shares of company stock worth $15,877,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.