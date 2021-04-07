B. Riley Begins Coverage on MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Research analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MultiPlan stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

