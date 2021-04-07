B. Riley Weighs in on Triumph Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $92.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.81. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,724,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

