Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €56.00 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €62.45 ($73.47).

NEM traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting €56.64 ($66.64). 160,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €46.78 ($55.04) and a 12 month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 67.51.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

